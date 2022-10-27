Michael Beale makes transfer claim involving QPR and Aston Villa

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale is confident Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam will not be recalled despite Steven Gerrard’s dismissal, speaking to West London Sport.

Liverpool legend Gerrard is a close companion of Beale with the duo working together at Liverpool, Rangers and Villa before the latter decided to move on to Loftus Road to have his own crack at being a head coach.

The former has also left the Midlands outfit now after being sacked last week – and has since been replaced by Unai Emery who will be keen to assess his squad before judging who to keep, who to recall and who to sell when the January transfer window comes along.

With this, the second-tier outfit may be nervous about Iroegbunam potentially being recalled, with Emery’s winter transfer business possibly dictating whether the midfielder remains in the English capital for the remainder of the season or not.

Although he has made a couple of mistakes during his time at Loftus Road, conceding a penalty against Reading and making a costly error against Luton Town shortly after that, he has been a key first-teamer under Beale and it would be a huge blow for them if he was to depart.

However, QPR’s boss is confident of keeping him for the remainder of his loan spell.

He said: “I don’t see why it (Gerrard’s sacking) would change anything.

“Aston Villa loan the player to QPR and the decision would have been made with Steven’s agreement but it would have been a club decision.

“I think they will be delighted with his progress. We had a visit from them last week as well as Man United to see Ethan and at the moment it’s so far so good.”

The Verdict:

Considering how much success he’s enjoying in the capital at the moment, it would be a bad decision for Villa to recall him in January and disrupt his rhythm, even if there’s a chance for him to get some top-tier minutes under his belt.

Previously knowing Beale from their time together in the Midlands, that will only help the second-tier side’s manager to squeeze the very best out of the midfielder and that will only help the player’s development.

Villa have plenty of midfield options too, with John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Marvelous Nakamba, Leander Dendoncker and Morgan Sanson all at Emery’s disposal as well as Boubacar Kamara when the Frenchman returns to full fitness.

That will only limit Iroegbunam’s game time if he’s recalled, so it wouldn’t actually make sense for any party for him to make an early return to his parent club, even Emery who may want to see him in action from a close distance.

If the former Arsenal boss wants to see the very best of him in the future, he needs to allow him to continue getting game time elsewhere and this is why it wouldn’t even be a surprise to see the midfielder link up with Beale at QPR again next season, especially if they win promotion.