Michael Beale makes important QPR transfer revelation

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has said the club are not under any pressure to sell their star players this summer.

Beale departed his role as Aston Villa assistant manager to take the reigns at Loftus Road this summer, replacing the outgoing Mark Warburton.

The R’s missed out on a Championship play-off in the end last campaign, but Beale says he is relatively happy with his squad, and that he doesn’t expect any players to have to be sold.

“The squad has been well built.” Beale said, via West London Sport.

“It’s just fine tuning, one or two areas where in key positions one or two players have moved away and maybe one or two where you feel a different type of player will enhance the team.”

“I do feel that it is a strength that we are starting pre-season with 90% of last season’s team in place and if the season started tomorrow we could field a decent team.”

“I don’t think there is a need financially to move players on. That is my understanding right now.”

Beale continued: “I think we feel as a club the offers we might get for one or two of our players are not up to their potential level.”

“The aim is to work as a management team and enhance that value.”

Pointing to the example of Ebere Eze, who was sold by QPR to Crystal Palace for a reported £20 million fee, Beale suggests the club will only listen to offers that suit them.

With that in mind, the R’s boss said that he does not expect to lose any key players in the coming months.

“Certainly Ebere Eze went for a fee that was good for everybody and the opportunity was good for him.” Beale explained.

“Ideally we can take QPR to that place, but if a player has a fantastic season and the opportunity to go there (the Premier League) comes then the club will have to listen.

“But as it stands right now I do not expect any of our key players to be leaving.”

The Verdict

This is certainly positive news for QPR ahead of the transfer window.

With a significant number of players having left the club on a free, the fact that their best players are set to remain boosts their chances ahead of the new Championship season.

Not only that, but Beale sounds rather pleased with the squad already at his disposal.

No doubt he and the club will be targeting another run at the play-off places next season, and with the right additions here and there, it could be a more than achievable goal for Beale’s side to aim for.