Michael Beale makes QPR transfer prediction with several set for possible exit

QPR picked up a disappointing result last night as they lost 1-0 at home against Blackpool.

There was a notable absence in the Rangers team too as Macauley Bonne was missing after not being chosen for a place on the bench with the boss opting to involve Sinclair Armstrong instead.

When asked about the 26-year-old being left out, Beale explained his reasoning telling West London Sport: “Macauley was just not selected.

“I think the impact of Sinclair means when you’re looking at your bench, obviously you’re allowed seven and one’s a goalkeeper, maybe two to cover defensive positions and two up the park.

“I chose to go with young Sinclair over him. Macauley’s had a really good pre-season, we have a really good relationship, everything’s clear and out in the open with Macauley and where he stands in the squad.

“I just feel at the moment that Sinclair earns the right, and certainly with his impact at the weekend. I thought it was the right decision and I think we saw that with his performance.”

Quiz: Can you name which club QPR signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Jake Clarke-Salter Coventry City Chelsea Birmingham City Sunderland

Bonne’s absence from the squad has raised further questions over his future. This comes after he previously commented that he has unfinished business at Ipswich Town where he spent last season on loan.

When asked about a possible exit for the player, the Rangers boss said: “I think if the right offer comes along for any of our players in this window they could move. That’s the situation we’re in as a club.

“It comes down to whether Macauley is going to be happy. In a few weeks everybody is going to be fit, hopefully, and there’s going to be a lot of competition for places.

“I think in the next two weeks there might be one or two players knocking on the door.”

The Verdict:

Beale has outlined his reasoning for leaving Bonne out of the squad last night and it’s a decision that is more a reflection on Sinclair Armstrong’s good form rather than a negative on Bonne.

However, given the player has already expressed a desire to make a return to Portman Road, being left out of the side may make the want for a move away even stronger.

The boss hasn’t said he hasn’t got a future in the side but it’s also been made very clear that if the forward wants a place in the squad, he will have to work hard to show why he is worthy of that.

With the summer transfer window closing at the end of the month, it will be interesting to see whether the player opts to make a move away.