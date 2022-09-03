Michael Beale makes QPR transfer claim

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale doesn’t believe his side could have done much more during the summer window, speaking to his side’s media team after the transfer deadline passed.

The R’s endured a reasonably productive transfer window with seven new players arriving at Loftus Road in recent months, including four loan players with Tim Iroegbunam arriving from Aston Villa on deadline day.

Tyler Roberts and Taylor Richards have also joined on temporary spells in a bid to give the west London outfit more in the final third – and Ethan Laird was a much-needed addition at full-back to give Beale’s side more depth on the right-hand side.

The latter’s arrival was particularly important with the manager’s change of system, with Moses Odubajo’s summer departure also drawing attention to this area as they moved in mid-August to provide competition to Osman Kakay.

And they were also forced to take a closer look at their left-hand side with Lee Wallace departing on the expiration of his contract and Sam McCallum returning to Norwich City, with Kenneth Paal coming in as Beale strengthened his backline further by adding Jake Clarke-Salter and Leon Balogun.

Some will feel they should have added more depth in other areas – but their manager is certainly pleased with the transfer business they have been able to conduct.

He said: “When you look at the players we have brought in, we couldn’t have done much more in the window.

“Even by using those players alone you have the nucleus of a very strong side, with Paal, Clarke-Salter, Balogun and Laird at the back, Iroegbunam as a ‘six’, Taylor an ‘eight’ and Tyler in attack.

“That demonstrates we have strengthened in all areas and these players have come in to complement the ones we already have here.

“At the same time, we are also promoting academy players, like Sinclair Armstrong, to the senior training group.”

The Verdict:

Although they could potentially explore the free-agent market to bring in a new goalkeeper – they already have a couple of promising stoppers and should only move to bring in another one if one of Joe Walsh or Murphy Mahoney head out on loan.

In terms of their defence though, they would probably benefit from having another option on the left to come in for Niko Hamalainen, though they have two good options on the other side and have done well to strengthen their central defence, potentially giving Beale an opportunity to operate with a back three.

In midfield, they have a reasonably decent number of options and will have been delighted to have brought in Iroegbunam considering how promising he is, so it will be fascinating to see how he manages to get on.

But up front, they probably should have moved for another striker to give them a bit of extra firepower, because that will enable them to become less reliant on Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock to score most of their goals.

Adding another forward would have also meant Roberts could have taken up an advanced midfield position alongside the likes of Willock and Chair, without the risk of needing to be played up front if Dykes became unavailable.

Overall though, they have brought in some top-quality players and will be happy with their business overall.