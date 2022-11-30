Michael Beale makes QPR claim after leaving for Rangers

Michael Beale believes QPR are a club on the up as he praised the owners for the work they’ve done.

The 42-year-old made the decision to join Rangers this week, meaning he left the R’s after just 21 league games in charge.

With Beale having reiterated his commitment to the club in October after he turned down the chance to join Wolves, it’s fair to say that many connected to QPR aren’t happy with his decision to leave just a month later.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the Scotsman, Beale had only good things about the Londoners as he backed them to push on.

“What I can say to the QPR fans is the club is moving in the right way, they have good owners who are running the club very, very well.

“I was extremely happy at QPR, really happy there in terms of in my professional life. Les Ferdinand was outstanding with me. The owners, I’ve spoken to them on the phone in the last 24 hours. They really have been good owners, they understand the reasons. There are family and football reasons.”

The verdict

This has been a tough week or so for QPR fans and most will be very unhappy with Beale and his decision to leave mid-season.

His comments here are respectful but you don’t really expect much else considering they gave him his big opportunity and he has already moved on.

For QPR, the only focus now is on the future and it will be interesting to see who lands the job as Beale’s successor, with the World Cup break at least offering the hierarchy some time to make the decision.

