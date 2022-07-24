Michael Beale makes honest QPR transfer admission

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed he wants to bring in more players, although he called for patience as sales are required as well.

The former Aston Villa assistant is gearing up for his first campaign as the main man and he has wasted little time in making his mark, with the R’s having brought in plenty of new faces.

However, speaking to West London Sport, Beale revealed that they are still in talks over new recruits, but he stressed that the current group is too big, so departures will have to happen.

“We’re constantly receiving phone calls, which is a nice thing. People want to come and play here. They are optimistic about the work we’re trying to do and there’s one or two things in the background.

“We’ve got an inflated squad, I would say. So with the four boys coming back in, that means five or six who were with us (against Crystal Palace) can’t travel (to Blackburn), so that shows where we’re at. I would like to do one or two more things but we might have to be patient as well.”

The verdict

This is good news for QPR fans as the squad is still short in a couple of areas, so it’s encouraging that Beale recognises that and he wants to strengthen.

As the manager touches upon though, it’s difficult to get things over the line and there is an understanding that those on the fringes need to go.

So, things may not pick up for a while yet, but it’s clear that QPR are going to be very busy before the deadline and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come the end of the window.

