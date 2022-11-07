Michael Beale makes honest QPR transfer admission

QPR boss Michael Beale has admitted that the club are always preparing for potential departures, as he revealed Taylor Richards was bought with that in mind.

The 21-year-old arrived from Brighton on an initial loan, which will become permanent next summer, but he has struggled to make an impact so far this season as injuries have restricted him to just five appearances.

However, Beale insists the R’s have an eye on the future with the midfielder, as he opened up to West London Sport on the transfer policy which means the club are always wary of their better players getting picked up by bigger clubs.

“He’s a player that was bought with a conveyor belt in mind. There was some succession planning, knowing there are some vultures out there that might come and knock on the door for one or two of ours in the coming years if they achieve what we want them to achieve.

“He is very much part of us putting a conveyor belt in place so that we have a sustainable squad with some succession planning, so that if people do come and buy one or two of ours we have players like Taylor coming behind them.”

The verdict

This is interesting to hear from the QPR boss and whilst it’s not the news the fans would’ve wanted, most will know this is the case.

Everyone knows the issues the club have had over the years with the financial side of the game, so they need to operate in a sensible way and this is an example of that, where you sell high and have replacements ready.

So, it shows they are looking ahead and planning, which is to be applauded.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.