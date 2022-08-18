Michael Beale makes honest QPR transfer admission

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted the club may not bring in a new striker ahead of the transfer deadline.

The former Aston Villa assistant has had a mixed start to life as the main man in charge, with the R’s picking up four points from their opening four games.

Whilst there are some signs of positivity, many feel new recruits are needed to help Beale and the team push on – notably a new number nine.

However, speaking to West London Sport, Beale outlined the challenges facing the club in trying to get a striker in over the next few weeks.

“Before we start talking about signing forwards there are two things; where we are financially – we are not a Premier League club who can just keep going to the window and keep buying players.

“The level of player I am looking at right now, if I wanted to bring in a number nine it would be a free transfer. I don’t know who gives away 20-goal strikers away. A loan player would have to be guaranteed to play every game otherwise there are financial penalties. That is the reality.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to appreciate the honesty from Beale here as he doesn’t shy away from the fact that the club just aren’t in a position financially to compete with rivals in this league.

So, they have to act smart in the market and the boss has also explained the issues that come with loaning players.

Therefore, it’s a case of waiting and seeing if any opportunities come up before the deadline, although it’s clear they would benefit from another attacking option.

