Michael Beale makes expectations claim on QPR following Birmingham City defeat

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale believes expectations on his side need to be tempered despite their bright start to the season, speaking to the Championship side’s media team following their 2-0 loss against Birmingham City.

The visitors were favourites going into yesterday’s tie at St Andrew’s – but Auston Trusty’s clever finish put them on the backfoot almost straight away before Emmanuel Longelo’s strike before the half-hour mark provided the away team with a mountain to climb.

QPR did have the opportunity to half the deficit just over ten minutes from the end when Longelo’s high boot on Ethan Laird gave them a penalty – but Lyndon Dykes saw his spot-kick saved and that enabled the hosts to hold on to their clean sheet.

The west London outfit have enjoyed a very good start to the campaign though, sitting in second place going into this afternoon’s round of second-tier fixtures and giving themselves a real opportunity of getting back to the Premier League.

Expectations will have been raised at Loftus Road following such a strong start to the season, with the club also spending a considerable amount of time in the promotion mix last season too.

But Beale believes these expectations will need to be managed.

He said: “We’re a young group, it’s early in the season and the expectation being put on them needs to be tempered.

“We won’t get carried away, we’re still in a good position and we’re still growing and learning about each other.”

The Verdict:

Considering the strength of some other sides in the division, you have to say QPR are doing extremely well to be in their current position and should be proud of their work so far.

Sheffield United, Burnley, Norwich City and Watford should all arguably finish above the R’s with the resources they’ve got, with Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion having very strong squads too.

The latter two’s positions in the table should make the London-based outfit feel much better following their disappointing loss against Birmingham – and their loss at St Andrew’s wasn’t exactly an embarrassment considering how strong John Eustace’s side look this season.

Now they have to focus on getting as many points on the board as possible between now and the World Cup break, with their response to their loss against Luton giving them one reason for optimism after last night’s defeat.

Facing Norwich City and Coventry before the break, they may find it difficult to win three points against them two with the latter having the home advantage. But they may fancy their chances against West Brom and Huddersfield Town.