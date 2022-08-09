Michael Beale makes exciting Tyler Roberts claim with Leeds United loanee set for QPR debut

Michael Beale is excited by the prospect of what Tyler Roberts can bring to his QPR side this season.

The Leeds United player has arrived on loan to the London club for the campaign ahead.

Roberts is expected to make his debut for Rangers later this evening when the side competes in the opening round of this year’s edition of the League Cup.

Charlton Athletic will be the opponents as QPR travel to the Valley.

Beale has praised the player’s output in training and believes that he could become quite an important figure for the team during his time at Loftus Road.

The 41-year old expects him to fit into the team quite well and is hopeful that he can provide quality in a number of positions.

“I have to say, he’s looked fantastic in training,” said Beale, via West London Sport.

“It looks like he’s going to be a really, really high-quality player for us.

“He’s got a really good profile when you see him on the pitch in terms of the size of him and he’s going to bring quality to our team in a number of positions.”

It is expected that Sinclair Armstrong will also be given his full debut for the club on Tuesday evening as QPR look to progress to the second round of the cup competition.

Roberts made 23 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season, including seven starts, as he helped the side maintain their place in the top flight.

But a loan move has been agreed with Rangers as he seeks greater playing time this season.

Following tonight’s clash, QPR return to Championship action on August 13 with a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

The Verdict

Roberts filled in for Leeds during many injury crises last season and performed admirably.

But taking the drop down to the second division may be the best move for his career as he will be able to earn consistent minutes, which will better aid his development.

QPR have added an exciting forward option to their ranks, with the 23-year old also aiming to earn a place in Wales’ World Cup squad this winter.

While he has never been a big contributor of goals, this could be a great opportunity for him to develop his game and to become a more threatening figure in the final third.