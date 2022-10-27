Michael Beale makes confident Premier League claim after rejecting Wolves job to stay at QPR

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale believes he knows he can work in the Premier League because he’s coached many players who are currently plying their trade in the top flight, speaking to The Telegraph.

These comments come after his decision to reject Wolverhampton Wanderers’ approach last week, following the top-tier side’s decision to place him at the top of their managerial shortlist.

It was previously expected that he would be walking out of Loftus Road less than five months after he had been appointed manager of the Championship side – but he has remained loyal to their cause with the club current sat in second place at this stage.

He also rubbished any talk of him returning to Aston Villa following Steven Gerrard’s sacking, with Beale being credited for playing a big role in the Liverpool legend’s managerial success.

His importance to Gerrard has perhaps been reinforced by the Midlands outfit’s decline since his decision to link up with QPR, with this factor making him an even higher-rated coach than he was before.

However, his reputation was already solid before linking up with his current side and the 42-year-old even believes it might be a matter of not if, but when another top-tier opportunity comes up.

He said: “I know I can work in the Premier League because every single week I turn on the TV, and in every team, there’s players that I’ve coached.

“So it’s not a worry about going there. It’s just a matter of when, or if the right opportunity comes.”

The Verdict:

He’s certainly a confident man and he has every right to be following a very good start to the season – and he seems to be an exceptionally smart figure.

The ex-Villa assistant head coach could have easily moved on to Wolves – but he knew that wouldn’t be a great look and that may have been a red flag for many potential future employers – especially if he hadn’t done well at Molineux.

He’s a talented coach – but there are no guarantees that he would have been a success there – especially with the club currently struggling near the bottom of the top-tier table.

Things could potentially go south for him at his current side – but after making a solid start and with some very talented players at his disposal – it would be difficult to see them take a nosedive at this point.

QPR may be in a battle with teams that have superior squads and bigger spending power – but the club is a reasonably stable ship at the moment and this will only help them to retain their consistency.