Michael Beale makes admission about QPR man’s future as Charlton Athletic clash looms

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted that Joe Walsh will not be leaving the club on loan during the current transfer window.

A report from West London Sport last month revealed that Walsh and Murphy Mahoney were attracting interest from a number of clubs who were willing to sign them on a temporary basis.

Whereas Mahoney has since been made available for a loan move, Walsh is set to stay at Loftus Road in order to provide cover for Seny Dieng in the absence of Jordan Archer.

Archer has yet to recover from a shoulder injury that he suffered earlier this year and thus Walsh is current QPR’s second-choice keeper.

The R’s will be looking to back up their recent victory over Middlesbrough tonight by defeating League One outfit Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup.

Having made it to the fourth round of this competition last season, it will be interesting to see how they will fare against the Addicks.

Ahead of this clash, Beale has shared an update on Walsh’s immediate future at QPR.

Speaking to West London Sport, Beale said: “Jordan Archer is still on the way back from the shoulder injury that he got in the cup last year, so Joe’s actually number two at the moment, so he’ll be staying.”

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

The Verdict

This is a sensible decision by Beale as Walsh may need to be called into action in the Championship in the coming weeks if Dieng suffers an injury or picks up a suspension.

The keeper could potentially make his debut for the R’s in the League Cup this evening if Beale opts to rotate his squad for this fixture.

Providing that he is given the nod to feature against Charlton, Walsh will be determined to produce an assured performance at Loftus Road.

By securing a comfortable victory over the Addicks, QPR could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the Championship under the guidance of Beale.