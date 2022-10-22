Michael Beale makes admission about opportunity handed to QPR man against Cardiff

QPR head coach Michael Beale has revealed he surprised Sinclair Armstrong by starting him in his side’s midweek win over Cardiff City.

Having joined QPR back in 2020, the striker has now found himself part of the club’s first-team setup this season, after spending part of the previous campaign on loan in the National League.

The 19-year-old had made eight substitute appearances across all competitions for the R’s this season, before being handed his first start for the club in Wednesday’s win over the Bluebirds.

Armstrong went on to play aroud an hour of that match, producing an impressive performance as his side climbed to the top of the Championship table with a 3-0 win.

Now however, it seems as though the teenager only found out the actual role he was playing in the game, at rather short notice.

Speaking to West London Sport about how he told Armstrong he would be making his first start for QPR in that game, Beale said: “I told him initially, the day before the game, he was going to get 30 minutes off the bench. I just thought it was the best thing for him.

“I told the staff to leave him alone in the build-up, so he only found out he was playing at 6pm in our team meeting.

“He and Lyndon were excellent and I think nobody expected us to play with those two up front, and I like the fact we have different options we can turn to and surprise teams.

“He did very well did Sinclair, but he still has a lot to learn. But I have faith in him and have shown that I trust him.”

The Verdict

This may have been a smart way for Beale to approach this situation with Armstrong.

A first start is a major moment for any player, particularly one who is as young as the striker is, so not letting him know too soon, means there is less time for the pressure to build on him.

Indeed, it also seems that judging by Beale’s assessment of his performance, the striker coped well with the change in what he thought he would be doing, despite having little time to adjust.

As a result, this does seem to be a positive outcome for all concerned, and one that suggests Armstrong will be getting plenty more starts for QPR in the future.