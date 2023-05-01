Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers are looking into the possibility of signing Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, this morning's Football Insider report has revealed.

It previously looked as though the midfielder was going to enjoy a very successful campaign at Loftus Road, with Michael Beale leading QPR to the top of the Championship table.

However, they struggled during the latter stages of Beale's tenure and haven't been able to fully recover since then, winning just one of their 12 games under Neil Critchley and failing to impress under current boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Thankfully for them, recent wins against Burnley and Stoke City have secured their survival, but this term has still been a massive disappointment considering they would have wanted to be in the promotion mix.

How successful has Tim Iroegbunam's season been at QPR?

Scoring twice in 34 competitive appearances this term, he may have wanted to score more but he has gained valuable experience this term, operating in a number of positions.

Playing both out wide and in the middle of the park, his versatility has been useful at Loftus Road and he will be hoping to show the coaching staff at Villa Park in the summer that he has progressed considerably since he signed for QPR last year.

If the Gers make a move for him though, he may not have a real chance to impress Unai Emery, with the Scottish top-tier giants believed to be open to both a loan deal and a permanent agreement for the Englishman.

Would this be a good move for all parties?

It would be difficult to see Iroegbunam being one of the first names on the teamsheet in the Midlands next term so if he's being offered the chance to play plenty of games at Ibrox, he should probably take it.

A loan deal may be preferable for the midfielder at this stage though - because it's unclear how he would settle in Glasgow and it would be a disaster if he signs permanently but doesn't manage to adapt to life at the club.

With Beale there though, you feel he would fit in nicely. The current Rangers boss not only worked with the player at QPR, but also at Villa when the 42-year-old was Steven Gerrard's right-hand man.

A loan switch may also be good for Iroegbunam's parent club - because he's a promising player and could still be a key first-teamer for them in the future.

At 19 and with plenty of time left on his contract, it wouldn't really make sense for Emery's side to cash in on him. Instead, he should be looking to make the likes of the midfielder, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsay a key part of his plans in the next two or three years.