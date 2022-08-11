Michael Beale issues QPR team news update ahead of Sunderland fixture

Michael Beale’s QPR side could be without three players for their next game against Sunderland, according to West London Sport.

The Hoops played in midweek in the Carabao Cup against Charlton and not only did they lose the fixture but they also saw George Thomas injured.

The striker played in 20 Championship games last season for the club but managed only six starts in total for the side. However, despite playing the games, he didn’t manage to bag a goal and only had one assist but has proven to be a solid rotation option.

This season, the player has already managed one showing in the league too but has now been sidelined through injury.

Added to the Thomas injury, QPR also have Jake Clarke-Salter and Luke Amos ruled out too, with the former having a hamstring problem. The player is a key part of the Hoops first-team, so for the defender to be sidelined is a blow for the club in their push for a promotion.

As for Amos, he’s played for the Hoops for the last four campaigns and has racked up 69 league fixtures for the club. However, ahead of the Sunderland game, he too will be unable to feature according to Michael Beale and it means the boss will have to look to other players instead.

He has the squad available to him – so it’s now up to the former Aston Villa coach to decide how to line up his side. Speaking to West London Sport about the injuries, he said: “Jake felt an issue before the Middlesbrough game last Friday just before the end of training.

“He has since gone away and had a scan – and the length of time (he is likely to be out for) was a little bit disappointing so we have gone away for a second opinion and see what comes back from that to see where we are at.

“But I would say he will missing for the rest of this month and I would expect him back at the start of September.

“It is disappointing over the last few months the injuries we have had, and we have to eradicate that as a club.”

The Verdict

QPR boss Michael Beale would have been hoping to not have had as many injuries in the start of his tenures as manager as he has had.

However, if the Hoops can manage to get points and wins without some of these key players, then it will speak volumes about whether the club can be play-off contenders this season or whether they don’t have the depth to do so within their current squad.

So far, the club have managed only one win but that came against Middlesbrough – a team that many expect to be contenders not for the play-off Championship places but for an automatic promotion spot. If they can do well against Boro, then that is a good sign for Beale.

However, the club will want to keep that form going and whilst they might have to do it without Clarke-Salter and Amos, they’ve shown that the rest of the squad can step up and get the results this season.