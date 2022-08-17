Michael Beale issues message on Sinclair Armstrong’s situation at QPR

QPR boss Michael Beale couldn’t lead his side to a win over Blackpool last night and despite the side failing to score, the manager didn’t let Sinclair Armstrong start the fixture.

Instead, the player had to make do with an appearance off the bench with twenty minutes left in the game – and Beale has told West London Sport that whilst he didn’t get into the starting eleven for that fixture, his first start is close this season.

The Hoops played out a 1-0 loss to the Seasiders in midweek and it means that they have won only one of their first four games so far in the Championship. Beale will want to improve that record going forward but even with the side having scored five goals in those fixtures, the club’s supporters feel Armstrong should get more minutes.

This year, the striker has been given his first QPR appearance in the league and has appeared in three of their second tier games so far. The fixtures he has played in so far though have all been off the bench and he will no doubt want to get into the side from the start.

Prior to the games he has been given with the Hoops this year though, his only other league experience has been in the National League. Armstrong played with Torquay last season and bagged two goals before joining Aldershot Town in another short-term move. Despite the forward playing in just three games, he managed another two goals for them – and now he is in the first-team fold with the Hoops.

After the Blackpool fixture too, boss Beale has now revealed to West London Sport that he could even be given his first start for the Championship club soon. He said: “I think he’s getting closer. Obviously it jumps in volume when the person that starts in front of him misses, so I get where we’re going with that.

“But Lyndon was the hero here against Middlesbrough and he works his socks off for the team.”

The Verdict

QPR boss Michael Beale has a solid squad behind him now and it isn’t as though they have struggled to score goals so far this season.

In the club’s four Championship games so far, they’ve bagged five goals – it’s just that they’ve conceded six and that’s why they have only a win and a draw in those fixtures. Lyndon Dykes has previously shown that he can be a line leader for the side and is a solid player.

However, when a talent like Armstrong is thrown into the squad, it’s understandable why so many Hoops fans will want to see him play. The striker is a young talent with plenty of potential and considering he has shown himself as a decent talent at National League level, the player has now earned a spot in the squad.

Even with the striker still young and relatively inexperienced, throwing him into the team will quickly get him used to the standard of football in the Championship. If they start handing him starts too, then he could get even better for the club this season.