Michael Beale issues fitness update on QPR summer signing

Michael Beale has high hopes for what Taylor Richards can bring to QPR over the course of the season.

The playmaker arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this summer, but the Championship club holds an obligation to buy clause in his contract for next year.

The midfielder played the final 15 minutes of the team’s 1-0 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

But Beale believes there have been encouraging signs so far that indicates he could become an important member of the squad.

The Rangers boss is very excited by his potential and believes that he will be a real threat as the team awaits the player getting up to full fitness.

“He is a hugely exciting young player but I don’t want to throw loads at him, because he is 21.” said Beale, via West London Sport.

“We’ve signed him with an obligation to buy, so he is our boy.

“But he has not had a pre-season, same as Tyler (Roberts), same as Chris (Willock), so we have got to bring him on but only as quick as his body will allow.”

Quiz: Can you name which club QPR signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Jake Clarke-Salter Coventry City Chelsea Birmingham City Sunderland

The 21-year old is a former Manchester City trainee, but made both of his Premier League appearances with the Seagulls.

Richards spent a stint on loan with Birmingham City last season, playing only six times in the league, with injuries hampering his availability, as the team earned a 20th place finish in the table under Lee Bowyer.

QPR return to action later this afternoon when they host Middlesbrough at Loftus Road, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Verdict

Richards could be quite an exciting prospect for QPR once he gets up to full fitness.

His flair and creativity could be a great source for attacking threat as Beale looks to settle on a favoured starting line-up at his new club.

Having a talented prospect like Richards will be a great asset for QPR this season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing end to life under Mark Warburton.

Boro will pose a difficult threat this weekend, as the team looks to get its first points on the board for the new campaign.

A strong home record was, at times, the key to their promotion push last term, and the Loftus Road cauldron should enhance their chances of upsetting the odds.