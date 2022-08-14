Michael Beale issues encouraging update on QPR pair after club’s draw with Sunderland

Queens Park Rangers head coach Michael Beale has revealed that Kenneth Paal and Chris Willock are both set to be available for selection for the club’s clash with Blackpool on Tuesday.

This particular duo missed yesterday’s meeting with Sunderland after picking up knocks against Middlesbrough earlier this month.

QPR backed up their win over Boro by securing a point at the Stadium of Light in dramatic fashion.

Sunderland opened the scoring in the 31st minute of this fixture as Ross Stewart netted his second league goal of the season.

The Black Cats then doubled their advantage via a strike from Ellis Simms.

Seemingly drifting towards a defeat on their travels, QPR set up an enthralling end to the game in the 87th minute as Ilias Chair fired a free-kick past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

R’s shot-stopper Seny Dieng then headed an effort into the top-corner from Chair’s cross in stoppage-time.

Dieng was called into action at the other end of the pitch as he produced a fine save to deny Stewart before Elliot Embleton hit the woodwork from a tight angle.

Following his side’s 2-2 draw with Sunderland, Beale issued an update on Paal and Willock.

Speaking to West London Sport about this duo, Beale said: “Come Tuesday, Kenneth will be available, Chris will be available for some minutes and that is the plan at the moment.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for QPR heading into their showdown with the Seasiders at Loftus Road.

Paal started for the R’s in their recent clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough and will be determined to deliver an assured performance on Tuesday if he replaces Niko Hamalainen at left-back.

As for Willock, he marked his first appearance of the 2022/23 campaign with a sensational strike against Boro.

When you consider that the 24-year-old has provided 29 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career to date, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to this particular tally in the club’s clash with Blackpool.

By sealing all three points in front of their fans in midweek, QPR could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the second-tier under the guidance of Beale.

