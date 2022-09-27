Michael Beale issues encouraging update on QPR duo ahead of upcoming clash with Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers head coach Michael Beale has revealed that Luke Amos and Jake Clarke-Salter have both returned to training ahead of this weekend’s showdown with Bristol City.

Amos has not featured for the R’s since their showdown with Middlesbrough at the start of August as he has been struggling to overcome an issue with his hamstring.

Clarke-Salter, who joined QPR on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window, has also recently been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The defender has been forced to watch on from the stands after making his debut on the opening weekend of the current campaign.

In the absence of this particular duo, QPR have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 10 points from their last five league games.

Currently sixth in the Championship standings, the R’s will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result in their meeting with Nigel Pearson’s side on Saturday.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Beale has shared an update on Clarke-Salter and Amos.

Speaking to West London Sport about this pair, Beale said: “Jake and Luke are back in training now which is great – they’ll be fit after the international break, so we’re strong.

“What we know is that we have to fight tooth and nail for every point in this league.

“I think we’re in a good place as a club, but we can’t ever take our foot off because if we do then things can turn very quickly.

“If I was a QPR fan I would be as optimistic as me but know that there’s a lot of work ahead.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for QPR as Clarke-Salter and Amos are edging closer to being available for selection again.

Barring injury setbacks, there is a possibility that this duo could be included in the club’s match-day squad this weekend.

Both players will unquestionably be confident in their ability to deliver the goods at this level.

Amos has scored eight goals for QPR in this particular division from his midfield position whilst Clarke-Salter has played 70 Championship games during his career.

