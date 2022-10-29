Michael Beale issues concerning QPR injury bulletin following Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers suffered multiple blows in their trip to the Midlands on Friday night on the pitch – and not only because they were defeated for just the second time in nine matches.

A resurgent Birmingham City downed the Hoops at St. Andrew’s thanks to two first half goals from Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo, whilst a Lyndon Dykes penalty was stopped by John Ruddy in the second half to further compound Mick Beale’s misery in the dugout.

It means that the R’s will finish the weekend outside of the automatic promotion places should Blackburn Rovers pick up at least a point against Hull City, but there are more pressing issues for Beale than that.

No fewer than three of his players picked up injuries against the Blues, with Jake Clarke-Salter having to be withdrawn after just 21 minutes of the match, and then just six minutes later it was Tyler Roberts’ turn to leave the pitch following his own injury problem.

And at half time, Stefan Johansen made it a trifecta of players to come off with a physical issue, leaving Beale’s squad looking pretty thread-bare going into Wednesday night’s clash with Norwich City.

Beale issued an update on the trio following the match, and it seems as though he is most hopeful for Johansen’s recovery being the quickest out of any of them, but there is more doubt regarding Clarke-Salter and Roberts.

“I need to find out about Jake. I am hopeful with Stefan – it’s his ankle and it’s quite swollen and I am hoping he should be fine to play,” Beale told West London Sport.

“The break between Friday to Wednesday should help us.

“Tyler was a recurrence of the calf injury, which is really disappointing because it’s a minor injury.

“We gave it 10 days and he’s trained on it and we scanned it and thought it would be fine.

“But fingers crossed for him, he has the World Cup to look forward to.

“With Jake … it was a bit of a strange one, he landed funny on his left knee so we will just have to wait and see.”

There is better news on the Chris Willock front though, as the R’s winger, who has scored six times in nine appearances this season, should be available to make at least a substitute appearance against the Canaries this coming week, according to Beale.

Willock was set to be named in the squad to face Birmingham, but Roberts’ recovery from his initial calf injury saw Beale give the ex-Arsenal man more time to recover from his hamstring injury.

The Verdict

The last thing that Beale needs with a few games to play before the break for the FIFA World Cup is for his squad to be inundated with injuries.

It was bad enough when Willock went down with another hamstring injury, but they have been able to cope with that somewhat by still winning games.

But the supporting cast also getting struck down will not be a help, especially when one of those players in the form of Roberts plays in his position sometimes.

With a tough test against Norwich awaiting, Beale will be hoping to have all three players that were struck down at St. Andrew’s fit, but that doesn’t seem too likely at this stage.