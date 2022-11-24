Michael Beale issued warning by former Rangers & QPR boss as he weighs up potential move

Mark Warburton has admitted the prospect of joining Rangers is going to appeal to Michael Beale, although he warned of the risks of leaving QPR.

The R’s chief is the number one target for the Scottish side as they look to name Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor before they return to action next month.

And, Warburton, who is currently a coach at West Ham, understands the dilemma facing Beale, as he has managed both Rangers and QPR in his managerial career.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained that the lure of the Glasgow outfit is huge, but he explained how the R’s boss will know he’s already at a good club.

“It is a difficult decision in terms of where he is now, he’s done well. But when you have this come along I think you have to put all your cards on the table and think very clearly.

“He’s got a good understanding of what will be expected from him and his team and his staff. Should the offer be made to QPR then he has a very difficult decision but always a nice decision to have to make. The question was about the opportunity, and to manage a club the size of Rangers is always a magnificent opportunity.”

The verdict

The updates suggest that Beale will be moving on and as Warburton says, Rangers are a huge club so you can understand the appeal.

Yet, he will know that second is nowhere in Scotland, so he has to have genuine belief that he can catch Celtic – and quickly, otherwise his time in Glasgow won’t last too long.

Warburton is obviously in a good position to offer advice but it’s ultimately on Beale and it seems as though he is going to make the move back to the Scotland.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.