Michael Beale identifies game-changing moment in QPR’s loss against Luton Town

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale believes Jake Clarke-Salter’s effort coming off the woodwork instead of hitting the back of the net was a defining moment in their 3-1 defeat against Luton Town yesterday, speaking to his side’s media team.

The former Aston Villa assistant head coach would have been hoping for another three points following their victory against Reading – but struggled with the Hatters’ tempo in the early stages of the game.

And they were even punished for this poor start with Elijah Adebayo converting from close range, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

The tide did turn slightly in favour of the visitors at Kenilworth Road in the early stages of the second 45 and they even hit the crossbar through Clarke-Salter, with Cameron Jerome scoring for the home side shortly after to make it 2-0.

Beale’s side did half the deficit in the first minute of stoppage time through Ethan Horvath’s own goal, but the hosts responded two minutes later through Luke Freeman to make it 3-1 and seal the three points.

The away side’s manager was still ruing Clarke-Salter’s missed opportunity following the final whistle as he dissected the game with his side’s media team in Bedfordshire.

He said: “In the first half we didn’t handle them well at all. We lacked composure and didn’t win our duels.

“We had a chat at half-time and I thought we started the second half well. But we played in front of them and, to be fair to Luton, they defended really well.

“The game for us probably hinged on when we hit the bar. After that it’s a massive mistake for their second goal and then the game’s gone.”

The Verdict:

That was a frustrating moment for QPR but they could have easily been two or three goals down by the interval and Beale isn’t exactly deluded, he will know his side weren’t on it during the first 45.

Hitting the post and failing to make the most of their set plays, Luton will be frustrated that they weren’t able to extend their lead and that gave the visitors a chance to get back into it, going close themselves on a couple of occasions.

Tyler Roberts was unlucky to see his effort whistle past the past and Clarke-Salter was also unlucky with his effort. You could say the visitors were unlucky to concede the second goal with the ball bouncing off Cameron Jerome.

They showed great spirit to get themselves back into it and that’s one position they can take from the game, even with some players including Ilias Chair not being on top form during the game.

This wasn’t a disastrous game for them though in terms of their performance, though they will be frustrated that they have picked up more injuries. Jimmy Dunne didn’t look in the best state when he was helped off.