Michael Beale gives honest QPR verdict following Blackburn Rovers defeat

Michael Beale has criticised QPR’s chance creation following the side’s opening day defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Rangers were unfortunate not to take the lead when Osman Kakay hit the crossbar in the first half from a set piece attack.

But it was Lewis Travis who sealed all three points for the hosts as Jon Dahl Tomasson got off to winning ways in charge at his new club.

This left Beale to pick up the pieces of his debut as QPR’s new manager, with a defeat marking the occasion.

The former Aston Villa assistant claimed that his team needs to improve with creating chances if they want to compete near the top of the Championship this season.

However, he praised the team’s control of the game early doors, and believes that his side deserved something from the game.

“I thought we started the game well,” said Beale, via Brent & Kilburn Times.

“I knew that Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the team he picked – very front foot, very energetic – their movement in the final third would be good. It was but I thought for the most part, we defended extremely well.

“We had from the second phase of a set play a 30-yarder from Kakay that didn’t go in, and Travis has a very similar situation at the other end that goes in the top corner.

“I thought it was a harsh result. We had lots of passages of possession but the last 25 yards of the pitch, we had to be better.

“Maybe one or two of the boys not here will bring that to our squad, but I still felt we had enough here today to create more.

“Our last cross, our last pass, was poor all day. To lose 1-0 away from home to a good team, to a set play, is extremely disappointing.”

QPR will be looking to put this result behind them when they return to action next week.

Getting the club’s first points on the board will be the priority when they face the visit of Middlesbrough to Loftus Road on August 6.

Boro go into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday evening.

The Verdict

It was a disappointing result and a far from ideal way to start life as the QPR coach for Beale.

The visit of Boro to London next week will pose a similarly difficult threat, as Chris Wilder’s side looks to compete for promotion.

QPR played well, but are still in the market for reinforcements up front which could be what’s needed.

Lyndon Dykes leading the line on Saturday is not a convincing lone striker, with his tally of eight goals last season not an indicator of good consistent finishing from up front.