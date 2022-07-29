Michael Beale fuels expectation around QPR player

Michael Beale is hopeful that QPR youngster Sinclair Armstrong can prove himself in the coming weeks.

The starlet is set to be given a chance in the first team squad in the month of August, with the League Cup clash with Charlton Athletic targeted as a potential opportunity.

The Rangers boss believes the forward could take up a position in the first team squad, which could save the club from needing to recruit in that area this summer.

Armstrong, who recently turned 19-years-old, is also set to travel with the squad ahead of the Championship opener against Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking ahead of the game, the QPR manager hinted that the forward will have a role to play in the team in the coming weeks.

“He’s just turned 19 and he is a physical specimen of a young man and trains really well,” said Beale, via West London Sport.

“He is a lovely boy but it’s important we don’t rush him, but we feel we have a real player of interest.

“I do think the boy will go on to do well. But I want to whisper that and not put him under pressure, because he is slightly under the radar at the moment, which is a good place to be.

“I am intrigued by Sinclair being given opportunities in and around the first team and I think he could save us from having to go into the market.”

QPR had been interested in bringing two new forwards to the club this summer, but plans with Sinclair could potentially see plans change.

The forward arrived at Loftus Road last summer from Shamrock Rovers, and has spent stints out on loan with Torquay United and Aldershot.

QPR begin their latest league season on Saturday with a trip to Ewood Park.

The Verdict

This is an exciting chance for Armstrong, with a place in a Championship squad now up for grabs.

But Beale was very clear in avoiding putting any pressure on the youngster, who could yet still go out on loan for the season ahead.

It would be no harm to give him a chance in the first team squad as we may never know how he will fare until he actually takes to the pitch.

But a loan move would also be a solid career decision, as it would come with a greater guarantee of consistent game time.