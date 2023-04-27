Rangers are interested in signing Chris Willock in the summer, and are confident they can land the attacker for a knockdown price as he wants the move.

Will Chris Willock leave QPR?

The 25-year-old has been a good player for the R’s over the years since signing from Benfica, and he undoubtedly played his best football under Michael Beale earlier this year.

Willock flourished under the current Rangers boss, scoring six goals in his first nine appearances, but injuries and Beale’s departure for Glasgow appear to have impacted the player, as he has failed to find the net since.

And, there are doubts about the future of the ex-Arsenal youngster, as the Daily Record have claimed that Beale is keen to reunite with Willock at Ibrox.

The winger is out of contract in the summer, although QPR do have an option to extend the deal by 12 months, yet the update reveals that Rangers believe that Willock may be allowed to leave for free. If not, it states he could be available for a ‘bargain-basement fee’.

Crucially, they add that Willock is keen to leave for Scotland, as he wants to work with Beale and coach Neil Banfield, who also made the move north of the border.

Willock has only featured in three games for Gareth Ainsworth since his appointment earlier this year, whilst he has failed to come off the bench in the past two games, including the memorable win at Burnley last time out.

That victory should ensure QPR remain in the Championship, as they are now four points clear of the relegation zone, with just two games to go.

A big summer awaits for QPR

Firstly, it would be a surprise if QPR did let Willock go, as he is a talented player. You’d expect them to trigger the extension, and then it’s about Rangers stumping up the cash to get a deal done. However, if Willock wants the move, and he would only have a year left on his deal, then a move does feel inevitable.

From the perspective of the player, you can understand why he wants to go. Rangers will be able to offer European football, and he is obviously reuniting with a coaching team that has proven they can get the best out of him. At this stage in his career, he needs the right move if he is to fulfil his potential.

With Willock seemingly not in Ainsworth’s plans, a move would make sense, however QPR need to ensure they get a fair fee for the player.