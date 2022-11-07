Michael Beale discusses Rangers situation after recent speculation

QPR boss Michael Beale insists that his recent return to Rangers was simply a case of seeing friends as he revealed he had sympathy for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutch coach is under huge pressure at Ibrox after the club were eliminated from the Champions League as the worst team ever in the group stage, whilst they trail bitter rivals Celtic by seven points in the league.

Therefore, many fans are calling for van Bronckhorst to go, with Beale seen as an ideal replacement in the eyes of some.

The R’s chief is well-respected in the blue half of Glasgow after being part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom team who memorably won the league in 2021, so it prompted more questions when he was recently spotted in the city to take in a game.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by Football Scotland, Beale insists there’s nothing in it as he also opened up on van Brocnkhorst’s situation.

“It’s a wonderful club, I had a fantastic time there. My daughter was born there (Glasgow) and my family loved it. We left one-year-ago this weekend. I hadn’t had the chance to go back and say goodbye to people. I’m really friendly with a lot of people on the board and I’ve got a lot of friends in the city in general after living up there.

“It’s a long slog, they had a great pre-season and they qualified for the Champions League. I thought they were drawn in a lovely group with Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool but a bit of an unfair group as well, so it was rough on him.”

The verdict

This is an interesting update from Beale and it’s the sort of professional response you would expect from the manager.

We all know he had the chance to go to Wolves and the way he spoke after that means it would be a real shock if he left a matter of weeks later to join Rangers.

But, whilst the Scottish side are struggling, there will be speculation and it could ramp up if van Bronckhorst is dismissed, which does seem possible at some stage this month.

