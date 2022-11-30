Michael Beale discusses QPR fan anger after Rangers move

Michael Beale has admitted he can understand why QPR fans may be ‘disappointed’ after he left to join Rangers.

The 42-year-old was given his big break in management by the R’s this summer and turned down the chance to join Wolves last month, explaining how his ‘loyalty and integrity’ meant he felt he had to stay at the time.

Yet, Beale would leave for Rangers, with the switch confirmed this week, which prompted anger from many QPR support.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the Scotsman, the new Rangers chief discussed the way the R’s fans are feeling as he claimed he couldn’t resist the chance to return to Glasgow.

“All I can say is thank you to everybody. I know that I’ve disappointed a few, but it’s never as simple as people think it is. The opportunities that have been presented to me recently were very difficult to turn down. This one was impossible to turn down.”

The Londoners are now on the lookout for a new boss ahead of their return to action on December 11 against Burnley.

The verdict

You have sympathy with the QPR fans here because they bought into what Beale said when he rejected Wolves and he really did go on about his commitment to the club then, something that he didn’t have to do.

So, they naturally believed him and felt he was in for the long-term and it hasn’t proven to be the case.

Of course, the Rangers job is a huge one and you can understand why he wanted to join but the comments last month mean he will no longer be a popular figure at QPR.

