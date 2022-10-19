Michael Beale discusses his QPR future after big win amid Wolves’ interest

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted it would be ‘hard’ to walk away from the club as he weighs up an offer from Wolves.

It was revealed on Wednesday afternoon that the 42-year-old was the top target of the Premier League side as they search for Bruno Lage’s successor and further reports suggested Beale had agreed to take over.

However, he was in charge as the R’s hammered Cardiff 3-0 to move to top of the Championship and Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam provided an update on the latest after speaking to Beale following the victory.

“Mick Beale has just said to me, “It would be hard to walk away from QPR right now and especially this young group…”

“But also admitted it could be a big 24 hours for him and the club. He switched his phone off at 3pm today when the speculation started about the Wolves interest.”

It would appear a decision will be made either way on Thursday, with the former Rangers coach having a £1m release clause in his contract.

The verdict

Many thought this was a done deal before the game but Beale’s comments here show that he is certainly thinking hard over this potential move.

The appeal of Wolves is clear but the fact QPR are top of the league and playing good football, whilst Wanderers are in the relegation zone, means he has a big decision to make.

For the benefit of both clubs, this needs sorting as soon as possible and you would expect a concrete development before the weekend.

