Michael Beale delivers key reason behind decision to stay at QPR following Wolves approach

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale believes he had to practice what he preached after talking to his set of players about commitment to the cause at Loftus Road, speaking to the Evening Standard.

These comments come following his decision to reject an approach from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, a potentially surprising decision considering he had the opportunity to take the step up to the top tier.

It was reported last Wednesday by David Ornstein that he was at the top of the top-flight side’s managerial shortlist and that an approach was expected.

QPR were in action that evening against Cardiff City and it was expected that clash would be Beale’s last game in charge of the club, less than five months after putting pen to paper to commit his long-term future to the west London outfit.

His decision to reject this approach was a big boost for his current side, with Beale guiding the R’s into the promotion mix and enjoying a decent start to life in the English capital despite their 2-0 loss against Birmingham City.

Prior to that loss, the 42-year-old spoke to the Evening Standard about his decision to stay put at Loftus Road, providing a key reason why he took this significant choice.

He said: “I’d said a lot of things to them about commitment to the cause, commitment to what we’re building, the journey they’re on. You have to be loyal to the words you’ve used.”

The Verdict:

His commitment to the cause is commendable – and that could help him if he begins to come under any pressure at any point during his premiership.

If the morale around Loftus Road can be as high as possible throughout this season and beyond under Beale, that will only help the players and it could even give them an edge over others in their quest to remain in the promotion mix.

Others in the division like Watford and Norwich City will be expected to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking considering the quality of players they have and their resources – and QPR don’t have that pressure.

These are psychological factors that could end up being beneficial for the latter, so this Wolves approach may actually prove to be a real positive for the London-based outfit.

As for Beale, he would have known disloyalty on his CV would be a big red flag for potential future employers, so his decision to reject the Midlands side was probably a wise one for the sake of his long-term future.