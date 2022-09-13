Michael Beale delivers fitness update on 24-y/o QPR man

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed that Jake Clarke-Salter will return to training this week as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The centre-back only joined the R’s in the summer and he made his debut in the opening day 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers. However, he picked up the injury problem in the game and it has ruled him out since.

But, in a positive update shared by Beale to West London Sport, he revealed that the former Chelsea man is closing in on a return, as he also discussed the injury situation in general.

“Jake Clarke-Salter will be back with the team on Thursday or Friday. That leaves us just without Taylor and there are a few others nursing niggles. There is a false reality that football players play when they are fresh. Most players play when they have a few niggles and aches all the time.”

Of course, the defender will need time to get up to match fitness, so his next involvement is likely to be after the international break, when QPR take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The verdict

This is obviously very good news for QPR as Clarke-Salter has the potential to be a big player this season.

He will be relieved to get back out there as well, as suffering an injury in the first game will have been hugely frustrating for the left-footer.

With the international break nearly upon us, there’s no point in QPR taking any risks and that gives Clarke-Salter a few weeks now to get up to speed.

