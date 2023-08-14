Leeds United's promotion ambitions in the Championship this season were never going to be straight-forward, but their first two matches of the season have indicated that perhaps there's more issues than first thought.

The West Yorkshire side have picked up just one point out of a possible six after a draw against Cardiff City and defeat away at Birmingham and along with multiple injuries to first-team players, the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are believed to have refused to play for the club in the last week.

Leeds haven't exactly been too active in the transfer market, with Ethan Ampadu the only significant addition on a permanent basis and additional deals have been done for Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon - more is needed though ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

One player that could arrive in the near future though is Rangers' midfield stalwart Glen Kamara.

The Arsenal academy graduate has been linked with the Whites for a number of weeks now as Daniel Farke looks for fresh bodies in his squad, with Simon Jones of the Daily Mail reporting last week in his Transfer Confidential column that Kamara was being looked at as a potential Tyler Adams replacement.

With Adams' release clause now triggered by Bournemouth amid a host of other interest, it is now expected that the United States international will move on in the near future.

Ethan Ampadu has already arrived this summer in the midfield department but with Farke's other options being younger players such as Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate and Jamie Shackleton, there is a need for more experience - and Kamara fits the bill.

What is Glen Kamara's current situation with Rangers?

Kamara has now been at Rangers for the best part of four-and-a-half years having signed from fellow Scottish side Dundee in 2019 for a bargain £50,000 fee, and his performances and form in that time has made him an established Finland international.

The midfielder has played 193 times for the Gers, but in the second half of the 2022-23 season when Michael Beale was in charge at Ibrox he was not a regular starter in the engine room.

The 27-year-old still has a contract running until May 2025 after penning an extension in 2021, but it looks like his time at Rangers is pretty much over.

What has Michael Beale said on Glen Kamara's future?

As per the Daily Record (12 August, page 61), Beale has already said that Kamara's future is elsewhere and that he will definitely be moved on before the September 1 deadline.

There is no agreement with any club though for his services, and he was pressed on Monday regarding a potential agreement with Leeds for Kamara.

Beale responded by saying that there is nothing in those particular claims at this moment in time, but didn't seem to shut down that it may happen in the future.

Whatever the case though, Leeds need some more additions and fast as their thread-bare squad shrinks even further with injuries and players seemingly going on strike from playing, and Kamara is a player that would definitely improve Farke's options in the middle of the park.