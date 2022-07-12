Michael Beale clears up the situation with Chris Willock at QPR

QPR had a fairly good season last year although they will have been disappointed to have finished 11th in the league after targeting promotion.

Over the summer, the club has appointed Michael Beale as the new manager and he is now in the process of trying to build a team that has the ability to push into the top six.

However, it’s not just about finding new players who can make his side stronger, but also trying to ensure full fitness in his team.

Chris Willock had a big part to play in Rangers’ season last year as he made 35 league appearances scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists too.

However, after suffering with a hamstring injury back in March, the 24-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season and had to undergo surgery.

As pre-season progresses and the new campaign edges closer, Beale has been able to provide a positive update about the attacker as he told West London Sport: “He’s chomping at the bit, to be fair.

“He looks in quite good shape in terms of his fitness and in terms of his running, but we’ve just got to be careful because for a player like him, you don’t want to be worrying about his hamstring, so it’s important that we give him the time that’s needed.

“It’s a long season. After we play our first game obviously we have a week until the next one so that gives him another week.

“Having said that, I haven’t ruled him out of that first game and now we have five subs, I think that will be very interesting. I think it gives you a chance to completely flip the energy on the pitch and even the way that you’re playing.

“So if he makes it back to play, fantastic, but he doesn’t have to play the whole game and if he makes it onto the bench that day then we’ll be delighted.

“But the most important thing is not to rush him because we want him fit and healthy for the next ten months. There’s definitely an outside chance [he’ll be free for Blackburn] but there’s no pressure on our part.”

The Verdict:

This is really positive news regarding Chris Willock and fans will no doubt be pleased to hear he is making solid progress.

There will no doubt be hopes that the attacker can be available for the first game of the season but as Beale points out, it’s important not to rush his progress because you want to have him available for the rest of the season too.

Given how well he did last season, if the 24-year-old can keep full fitness up next year, he could have a big part to play in the promotion push at Loftus Road.