Michael Beale backs QPR player after mistake in Luton Town defeat

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has backed Tim Iroegbunam to bounce back after his mistake against Luton Town today.

The R’s ran out 3-1 losers away at Kenilworth Road in one of the Championship’s early kick-off’s, with efforts from Elijah Adebayo, Jimmy Dunne and Luke Freeman enough to render Ethan Horvath’s 91st minute goal nothing more than a consolation.

For Luton’s second goal, though, Iroegbunam’s misplaced short pass played a small role, but Beale says he certainly is not going to point the finger at the 19-year-old.

“I’m not going to point any fingers at Tim.” Beale explained, via QPR club media.

“He’s a 19-year-old boy and I’m asking him to play in the hustle and bustle of the Championship.

“His driving run against Reading won us the match, so that’s the ups and downs of football.

“That’s how I’m asking them to play, in that style, so I’ll take that one on the chin myself. There’s going to be one or two moments like that in the style we play.

“I’m sure he’ll be disappointed but he’ll bounce back.”

QPR now sit 4th in the Championship standings at the time of writing.

The R’s face Cardiff City at home in their next league match on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

It’s a shame to see Tim Iroegbunam making such a key mistake in the match today.

However, Beale’s attitude towards it and the player is absolutely first class.

The whole point of a young player going on loan to the Championship is to get regular minutes and when that happens, particularly when you haven’t played much senior football, there are going to be mistakes here and there.

It is all part of the learning process and as Beale says, there is no doubt that Iroegbunam will bounce back stronger.