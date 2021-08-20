Michael Ball delivers verdict on Sheffield United star Sander Berge amid previous Everton links

Ex-Everton left-back Michael Ball has described Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge as ‘too good for the Championship’ in an interview with Football FanCast, after seeing the 23-year-old linked with a move to Goodison Park earlier in the summer.

The Norwegian midfielder has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane over the past few months following their relegation from the Premier League last term – and there’s been no shortage of interest in him.

Alongside Everton, fellow top-flight clubs Arsenal and Aston Villa have also previously monitored his situation, with Italian teams Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio being linked with a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

Although the majority are yet to follow up on their initial interest, including Everton who have experienced a managerial change on Merseyside this summer after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, Arsenal and Napoli’s pursuit of the Norwegian was reiterated by various outlets this month.

The Gunners were said to be weighing up a double Blades deal for Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge just a couple of weeks ago, although a deal to bring just the former to the Emirates Stadium has now been struck. Their stance on the latter now remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Napoli are still in contact with the Championship side’s officials over a potential move for the Norwegian according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness). But as per another Italian outlet in Calciomercato, they want to negotiate a loan deal for Berge, something the Blades are highly unlikely to agree to.

However, former Everton full-back Michael Ball thinks the midfielder is way too good to be competing in the Championship this season and speaking to Football FanCast on the key Sheffield United man, he said: “It always seems to be the same clubs linked to the same players.

“I think Arsenal are interested in him (Berge) again and also Everton but I watched his game last week and he was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch.

“He probably is too good for the Championship.”

The Verdict:

Is a late summer move for Berge on the cards?

Only time will tell, but Michael Ball is spot on in saying Berge is too good for the Championship. He may have had a poor performance in the Blades’ 4-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion in midweek – but he’s shown real flashes of quality this season and has been head and shoulders above many in the second tier so far.

After joining the club in January 2020 when his current team were flying high in the Premier League, their relegation must have been a real kick in the teeth for the Norwegian who could be privately keen on leaving Bramall Lane in the next week or so.

A move for him looks unlikely at this stage, but Aaron Ramsdale’s imminent move to Arsenal just shows that everyone has their price at the South Yorkshire side and that’s no different with the midfielder.

But whether clubs can come close to matching Slavisa Jokanovic’s side’s £35m valuation of one of their prized assets remains to be seen.