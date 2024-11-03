Wayne Rooney has had a tumultuous start to life as Plymouth Argyle boss, with the former Manchester United man already having plenty of ups and downs during short tenure in charge of the Greens.

Victories over the likes of Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Luton Town at home have been cast against humblings on the road against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City of late, as the Pilgrims continue to battle towards the bottom of the second tier.

While Home Park remains a fortress, finding a way to earn points on the road will be of paramount importance to the former Birmingham City boss as the season progresses, with just one point from their six matches out of Devon this season.

With January coming into view on the horizon, here we take a look at two completely different scenarios that could pan out at Home Park over the winter, with there likely to be many ins and outs as 2025 gets underway.

Plymouth Argyle’s worst case scenario: Morgan Whittaker leaves

Argyle will be bracing themselves for more interest in Morgan Whittaker in two months’ time, with the forward the protagonist of one of the Pilgrims’ main transfer stories of the summer.

Both Burnley and Rangers were said to have had bids rejected for the former Swansea City man over the summer, with the Greens determined to keep hold of their most valuable asset heading into the 24/25 campaign.

Related Portsmouth never got what QPR and Plymouth Argyle did with Akos Buszaky: View The Hungarian failed to recreate his previous performances after moving to Fratton Park in 2012

A matter of months on, and that interest is likely to resume, and although he hasn’t had the same impact as the previous campaign, Whittaker has still proven his quality in glimpses in recent weeks.

A long-range strike against Queens Park Rangers earned the 23-year-old his first goal of the season back in April before injury-time strikes against Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End have earned his side valuable points as the campaign has progressed.

While the opposition continues to try and harness his ability to affect a game, the wide man still shows his quality to find the back of the net out of nothing when his side need him, and losing that could be consequential as the campaign progresses.

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle Championship stats 24/25 (FBRef) Appearances 12 Starts 12 Minutes played 1,061 Goals 3 Goals/90 0.25

His departure could be tempered by some ace recruiting by Argyle in January, although bedding new signings in to try and make an impact in the second half of the season could be a recipe for disaster, as the Pilgrims know all too well from the previous campaign, where they were left rebuilding after Steven Schumacher’s dismissal, alongside key loan stars like Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle.

Ibrahim Cissoko is bought by a rival club

Alongside Whittaker, Ibrahim Cissoko has been a key attacking weapon for the Greens this season, with his three goals helping him to bed in after making the loan move from Toulouse in the summer.

The Dutchman’s wizardry on the wing has left defenders in knots since August, and he will be itching to get back to action once a three-game suspension is served after a recent red card against Cardiff City.

While Argyle are said to have first refusal in January if any club comes in with a permanent offer to the Ligue 1 side for their winger, there is a chance that the Devon outfit could be outpriced in the transfer market for Cissoko, leaving him available to sign for another side midway through the season.

As previously mentioned with Azaz and Cundle, Argyle lost their attacking impetus in January last season and were left to pay the price as they battle for survival until the final day of the campaign, and will want to avoid a repeat this time around.

Andre Gray doesn't sign a new contract at Home Park

There could also be a similar story with Andre Gray, with the former Watford man signing a short-term deal until January as Rooney added extra firepower to his ranks, after the injury to Muhamed Tijani.

The striker has proven he is a top Championship marksman, and got his first goal for the club in the dramatic 3-3 win with Preston on Saturday, as he buried a header to bring his side within one goal in the dying stages.

Extending his deal to the end of the campaign could make all the difference in the months to come, and if any negotiations can’t reach a conclusion, Argyle will be back to the drawing board come January and will need to find adequate replacements quickly.

Plymouth Argyle’s best case scenario: Michael Baidoo signs, top talent stays

On the flip side of that, if Argyle manage to keep hold of their top attacking talent for the rest of the campaign, the side will continue to gel and become a more cohesive unit going forward than they have been of late.

With Cissoko back in the side and Gray up to full speed, the Greens will have firepower within their ranks, and the addition of Michael Baidoo could be the icing on the cake when it comes to January additions.

The playmaker was reportedly trying to do all he could to seal a move from Swedish side Elfsborg in the summer, only for the club to block any transfer, as they prepared for their Europa League campaign.

Related Plymouth Argyle will forever regret Southampton striker swoop Sam Gallagher moved to St Mary's before making a first-team appearance at Home Park

Argyle were said to be prepared to smash their club-record transfer fee of £1 million to bring the Ghanaian to the club, and having netted five times in Europe this season, he has proven he would be a valuable pickup if they could manage to bring him to Home Park before the end of January.

With a creative star to rival Rami Al Hajj behind the striker, this Argyle side could really tick, and if the club manage to get a deal for the 25-year-old over the line, there could be plenty of ecstatic Janners excited for the remainder of the campaign.