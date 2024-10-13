Plymouth Argyle will want to learn from the mistakes of last season when January comes around, with the Pilgrims losing all their early-season momentum after a tough start to the calendar year.

With Steven Schumacher leaving for Stoke City, the Greens were in limbo as the month began, with the ill-fated spell of Ian Foster getting underway just days after 2024 began.

As a result, transfer business wasn’t up to scratch, and coupled with the departures of a number of a key loan personnel in the shape of Finn Azaz, Luke Cundle and Kaine Kesler-Hayden, the Devon outfit were left chasing their tail as the season came to a close.

You can bet your bottom dollar that Simon Hallett and his team will be better prepared for the winter transfer window when it comes around this year, and here we take a look at what would make an ideal month for all of a green persuasion.

Morgan Whittaker stays

He may not be at his prolific best in the current campaign, but Morgan Whittaker is still as vital as ever for Plymouth Argyle and Wayne Rooney in his role on the right of the front three.

The former Swansea City man has proven his quality with goals against Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers this season, while his effectiveness in a more central role has also been prevalent from time to time.

Morgan Whittaker 24/25 Championship stats (FotMob) Appearances 9 Starts 9 Goals 2 Assists 0

Championship rivals Burnley were said to be keen on the playmaker in the summer, with the Clarets said to have had two bids rejected by the Pilgrims, while Scottish side Rangers were also rebuffed.

The Greens held firm when they had to in the recent past, and will have every hope of trying to do the same in January, with the club said to have put a £10 million price tag on his head.

Keep Ibrahim Cissoko at all costs

He is the magic man and he has sparkle in his toes, and keeping hold of Ibrahim Cissoko will be paramount to Argyle’s success once we head into 2025.

Although there is sure to be plenty of clamour to sign the Dutchman permanently, there is every chance that parent club Toulouse would want more than the €3million fee they paid for the wide man back in 2023, which would likely put him out of their price range at this moment in time.

The fear will be that the club will be burned just like they were with Azaz or Cundle 12 years previous, with the Ligue 1 side operating their recall option for the Pilgrims’ top attacking talent, and leaving them in the lurch once the new year comes around.

Bring Jayden Danns in on loan from Liverpool

Argyle were said to be among the clubs willing to bring Jayden Danns to Home Park in the summer, only for the Liverpool youngster to sustain a back injury that saw him out of action for two months.

The teenage talent is still yet to feature this season, with Arne Slot stating that he may be willing to give the 18-year-old some minutes for the Reds given the talent at his disposal.

However, an update from Alan Nixon in September claimed that the Merseyside outfit were willing to reassess the situation in January, and were open to letting the striker spend some time away from the club for the remainder of the season if he doesn’t break through into the. first-team.

While Argyle signed former Watford man Andre Gray in a short-term contract earlier this month, Rooney will still be looking for reinforcements in the final third as we head into the second-half of the season, and if they could get a deal for Danns over the line, both player and club could benefit greatly.

Head back to Elfsborg for Michael Baidoo

There will be plenty of people that have their fingers crossed that Argyle get a deal done for Michael Baidoo in January, none less than the playmaker himself.

The Ghanaian star was said to be doing all he could do to force a move from Elfsborg to Argyle in the summer, with Swedish outlet FoballDirekt claiming the player had written a letter to the club’s board to try and convince them to let him leave.

It proved to be to no avail though, with Argyle failing with a bid that was reported to have been well-above the club-record £1 million, with the Swedish side preparing for a Europa League campaign.

With Elfsborg’s European hopes likely to be decided one way or the other by the end of January, a return for the exciting prospect could be on the cards, with his addition to an already dazzling attacking unit one that would really tantalise the Green Army.