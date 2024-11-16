Plymouth Argyle continue to hold their own in the Championship, with Wayne Rooney steadying the fort after a tough start to life in the hot seat at Home Park.

Having taken five matches to get a first league win of the season, the Greens have picked up some vital victories in front of their own fans to remain within a cluster of sides in the bottom half of the second-tier table.

The Devon outfit have had a tough run of luck with injuries of late, with the likes of Joe Edwards, Ibrahim Cissoko and Muhamed Tijani ruled out until the new year, while defender Lewis Gibson has also had to spend time on the sidelines.

With the January transfer window getting closer with each passing day, thoughts will already be turning to what transfer business Rooney would like to see when 2025 hits, and here we take a look at an ideal scenario for those at Home Park in two months’ time.

Michael Baidoo finally joins from Elfsborg

Argyle did all they could to try and get a deal for Michael Baidoo over the line this summer, but Elfsborg were not prepared to let their creative spark leave ahead of their impending Europa League campaign.

Having reportedly lodged a bid that would have smashed the club’s record of £1 million, there was every hope the Ghanaian would be making the move to the EFL, with the player even writing a letter to his club’s hierarchy to try and force the move.

Nothing happened though, but four months on things could well be different, with the Swedish side’s participation in Europe hanging by a thread heading into 2025.

Plymouth Argyle summer 2024 transfers (Transfermarkt) Player Former Club Rami Al Hajj Odense BK Daniel Grimshaw Blackpool Kornel Szucs Kecskemet Victor Palsson KAS Eupen Nathanael Ogbeta Swansea City Ibrahim Cissoko Toulouse FC (loan) Michael Obafemi Burnley (loan) Muhamed Tijani Slavia Prague (loan) Darko Gyabi Leeds United (loan)

Having netted against Galatasaray and Roma in October, the 25-year-old’s talent is clear for all to see, and if Argyle could get a deal over the line, they could have the missing creative spark they have been missing going forward at times this season, and would be a real boost for the remainder of the campaign.

Morgan Whittaker stays at Plymouth Argyle

While he may not have hit the heights of the previous campaign so far this season, there is no doubt that Morgan Whittaker is the most valuable asset that Argyle have on their hands right now.

The Greens were said to be holding out for £10 million for their forward in the summer and rejected bids from Burnley and Rangers to keep him at the club for the start of the season, and he has continued to make an impact, albeit on a smaller scale compared to this time last year.

The former Swansea City man has scored some vital goals to earn his side points this season, with equalisers against Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End rescuing draws, as well as a late winner against Blackburn Rovers back in October.

Whether interest returns for the 23-year-old remains to be seen, but his presence within the squad for the remainder of the campaign could make all the difference in the battle at the bottom of the division this season.

No clubs bid for Ibrahim Cissoko

Although he is said to be ruled until 2025 after picking up a hip injury, Ibrahim Cissoko has already made his mark during his time in green, having joined on loan from Toulouse FC in the summer.

Three strikes so far this season have already made him a fan favourite at Home Park, while his unpredictable nature on the flanks has left more than a few Championship defenders red-faced over the course of the campaign.

The only issue the Pilgrims could have regarding the Dutchman in January is if another club makes a bid to sign him permanently, with director of football Neil Dewsnip confirming the arrangement with the Ligue 1 side earlier in the season.

While Argyle have first refusal on the 21-year-old if another club does make an offer this winter, there is only so far the budget can stretch, and if they are unable to match that bid, they could end up losing one of their starts for the second-half of the campaign.

Andre Gray signs for the remainder of the season

It is rare for Argyle to have a frontman with so much quality on their books, but Andre Gray is a player who can find the back of the net with ease if given the right service.

The former Watford man got his first goal in green in the 3-3 draw with Preston last month, but has only signed a short-term deal at Home Park until the end of the year, owing to the four-month layoff to striker Tijani.

Keeping Gray to battle alongside Michael Obafemi and Ryan Hardie for a starting position would be ideal for the Greens going forward, with the competition for places and strong squad depth something that the south west side have lacked up top in recent times.