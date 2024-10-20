Plymouth Argyle have been upwardly mobile under Wayne Rooney in recent weeks, with the Argyle boss getting the best out of his side after a slow start to life at Home Park.

The Greens have blooded a number of new recruits so far this season, with their work in the loan market once again proving dividends, and adding an extra sprinkle of quality into the side.

Loanees Ibrahim Cissoko, Darko Gyabi and Michael Obafemi have given the Pilgrims an added impetus going forward, while permanent signings Rami Al Hajj, Kornel Szucs and Daniel Grimshaw have all also bedded themselves into the starting eleven in recent weeks.

But with January slowly appearing over the horizon, the Devon outfit will be looking to delve into the transfer market once again, with these three likely to be being eyed as the New Year approaches.

Michael Baidoo

After a transfer saga that rumbled on throughout the summer, Argyle failed to get their hands on Elfsborg’s Michael Baidoo, despite the Ghanaian reportedly wanting the move to happen.

The playmaker was said to have done everything he could to force a move to England, with Swedish outlet FotballDirekt claiming he had approached the club’s board with a written statement trying to get a deal over the line.

The Allsvenskan side weren’t budging though, and despite Rooney’s side offering a fee said to be well over the £1 million club record, Baidoo stayed put in Sweden.

Michael Baidoo's Elfsborg Allsvenskan stats 2024 (As Per FBRef) Appearances 25 Starts 23 Goals 10 Assists 4 Goal contribution/90 0.64

Since then, the attacking midfielder has netted four times in the Europa League, including a match-winning penalty against Roma earlier in the month, which will likely have seen him come up on the radar of a number of European outfits.

The Greens will be hoping Baidoo is still interested in a move to England this winter, although they will likely have to break the bank to bring him to the club, although he looks like a player that would be worth every penny.

With Rami Al Hajj currently occupying the creative midfield role at the club, Baidoo would offer another threat going forward, and give the side more depth in attacking areas, with the substitutes’ bench severely lacking in Championship quality when Rooney is looking to alter a game.

After netting 14 goals in 35 games in all competitions this season, Baidoo looks like a top talent, and if Argyle stretch the budget to make him theirs, there will be a lot of happy faces among the Green Army.

Jayden Danns

Another one that was rumoured to be joining the club in the summer was Jayden Danns, but after injury struck, the Liverpool youngster was left to recover at Anfield, and a deal was off the cards.

However, Arne Slot has opened the door to a winter loan move away from Merseyside for the teenage talent, who already looks like a player who could find the net on a regular basis once given first-team minutes.

With that in mind, Rooney will be keen to get a deal over the line for the forward, with the Greens looking to add more depth in the final third for the remainder of the season.

While Michael Obafemi and Ryan Hardie share the number nine duties, the injury to Muhamed Tijani left the Pilgrims turning to former Luton Town striker Andre Gray, with the 33-year-old joining on a short-term deal until January.

Another option up top for the remainder of the campaign would be a welcome addition, with Danns already proving he can deliver the goods, with a match-winning brace against Southampton for the Reds last season.

Joe Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt continues to be on the periphery of first-team matters at Leeds United, with the former Wigan Athletic man struggling for game time at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old has played just ten minutes of Championship football so far this season, with brief appearances against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City all he has mustered for Daniel Farke’s side.

With that in mind, a loan move for the forward could well be on cards, and Argyle would happily snap him up for the remainder of the season, and add to their options on the flanks.

While Morgan Whittaker and Ibrahim Cissoko are the starters as it stands, once again it is depth that is the issue, with the likes of Callum Wright and Mustapha Bundu not quite at the same standard.

With young star Freddie Issaka still untested at the level, another hungry talent with a point to prove could add extra attacking intent to this Argyle side, with both club and player likely to benefit from any sort of deal.