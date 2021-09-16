Michael Appleton teases encouraging Lincoln City observation

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton believes Chris Maguire will quickly become a fan favourite.

The forward earned his first assist for the club in only his second game, helping the team secure a 1-1 draw against Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Appleton had nothing but praise for the 32-year-old.

“He started slowly but we saw glimpses towards the end of the first half and his pass for the goal was fantastic,” said Appleton, via the club’s official website.

Lincoln went behind after 22 minutes, but Lewis Fiorini’s strike on 55 minutes brought the sides level.

“Over the next couple of months you’ll see the real deal in terms of what he is about and the quality he has,” added Appleton.

“The players didn’t stand up to it in the first half and we gave a really poor goal away by our standards. In the second half we stood up to them a bit more and were more aggressive, though ironically Josh Griffiths had to make more saves.

“Josh has shown great character, to come through this type of game with crosses and set plays raining in on him it shows the character he’s got and the type of goalkeeper he’s going to be.”

This result leaves Lincoln in 15th place in the Sky Bet League One table, with eight points from seven games.

The Verdict

Maguire arrived at the club from Sunderland during the summer. His record at the Black Cats was impressive. He bagged 22 goals and 21 assists across three seasons. His best was in 2019/20 where he had 20 goals and assists, 10 each.

That kind of output is extremely valuable and he proved his worth already with his assist midweek. If Lincoln City are going to reach the play-offs again, then that consistent goal contribution could prove a difference maker.

