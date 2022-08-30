Michael Appleton speaks out over Blackpool-linked Sheffield Wednesday player

Blackpool could still bring some players in before the transfer deadline this week but it seems one name that won’t be heading to Bloomfield Road is George Byers.

The Star reported that Michael Appleton had been contemplating a move for the player before Thursday’s deadline and could have launched a bid for his services.

However, speaking to the Blackpool Gazette today, the Seasiders boss has revealed he ‘laughed’ when he spotted the reports linking his team with a potential transfer swoop for the Sheffield Wednesday man.

One area that Blackpool have still been keeping an eye out to try and improve before the window shuts is in midfield, with the club’s boss believing they perhaps may be short in the centre of the field.

With Byers having a total of 57 Championship games under his belt so far in his career, with a further 42 in League One too, the 26-year-old looked like he could be an experienced but talented head to come in and boost Blackpool in that area.

With the player still a regular at Hillsborough too, it means he is performing at a high level and could be well capable of making the switch back to the second tier of English football.

However, it appears these reports are wide of the mark, with the Seasiders’ boss himself dismissing that there has been contact over a move or that there is interest from the Bloomfield Road outfit in the player.

Speaking about a potential move to the Blackpool Gazette then, Appleton said: “I was laughing my head off to a degree. Some of the players we’ve been linked with…

“Darren is a good friend of mine, first and foremost. If we were interested in any players at Sheffield Wednesday the first person and the first conversation would be between me and him.” The Verdict George Byers would undoubtedly be a bit of an underrated and solid signing for Blackpool if they were to make a move for him. With Blackpool wanting a player to come in and bolster their midfielder, Byers would be a signing that solves a few issues. He’s proven that he can be a leading player in his position in the third tier of English football and having played in the Championship previously, he’s also familiar with the division. Throw in the fact that a deal might not cost an arm and a leg – even if the 26-year-old is still a regular with the Owls – and it would be a solid deal for the Seasiders if they actually were plotting one. However, it appears as though it won’t be happening, which will be fantastic news for Sheffield Wednesday supporters. He’s become a key part of their team and will be vital to them trying to get into the play-offs or higher again this season – so it’ll be great to hear he’s staying at the club.