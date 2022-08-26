Michael Appleton speaks out on Josh Bowler’s Blackpool future amid fresh Nottingham Forest transfer interest

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton wants to keep prized asset Josh Bowler at Bloomfield Road beyond the September 1 transfer deadline, but has made no guarantees about whether or not he will be sold before then, per BBC reporter Adam Cottier.

The 23-year-old winger has less than one year remaining on his contract with the Tangerines, with the Championship outfit having to listen to offers with no luxury of another year’s extension which they triggered earlier this summer.

The Seasiders fended off bids from both Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth during the January transfer window to keep the seven-goal forward at the club, but per Alan Nixon, Forest have been back with a £2.5 million bid, which has been rejected.

However, Blackpool have told Steve Cooper’s side that they need to up their offer if they are going to land Bowler, with a figure of around the £4 million mark plus add-ons needed to secure a transfer.

Bowler has featured in all five league matches for Blackpool so far this season, scoring once in a 1-0 win over his former club Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

The Verdict

Bowler’s future probably lies away from Blackpool within the next 12 months as it’s likely he has bigger clubs in his sights, so it would be foolish if the club didn’t consider offers in the next week.

Whilst it wouldn’t be great for the Seasiders to lose their key asset with little time remaining in the window, the chances are they have reinforcements lined-up already in case this situation was to transpire.

Blackpool could get good money for a player who in a few months time can speak to overseas and Scottish clubs regarding a free transfer next summer, so it will be in the back of the hierarchy’s minds at Bloomfield Road whether or not to try and cash in now.

The interest is clearly there, and it may be best for the club if they get some money for Bowler whilst they still can.