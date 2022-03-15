Michael Appleton reveals he doesn’t regret letting this player leave Lincoln City

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says he stands by his decision to let goalkeeper Josh Vickers leave the club in the summer of 2020, despite the fact he is now thriving at Rotherham United.

Upon the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2020, Vickers was let go by the Imps. In November of the same year he then signed for Rotherham United as a free agent.

At top of the league Rotherham United, the 26-year-old has done brilliantly. He was nominated for February’s League One Player of the Month Award and has kept 12 clean sheet in his last 16 games.

Appleton’s side travel to Rotherham tonight for a game in which Vickers will no doubt be on top form again.

Asked whether he regretted the decision he made to let Vickers go, Appleton told The Yorkshire Post: “At the time, it was the right thing to do.

“The season we had last year, I don’t think Josh would have been happy being a number two. There’s so many variables that can happen with players when they leave or don’t leave.

“From Josh Vickers’ points of view, it was great that he was given an opportunity.”

Quiz: Are these 19 Lincoln City facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Lincoln City reached the League One play-off final in 2021 Genuine Fake

The reunion between the Imps and the high flying goalkeeper comes at a somewhat awkward time with Lincoln now facing keeper issues of their own. With first choice Josh Griffiths ruled out for the rest of the season though injury, Jordan Wright has been stepping up and playing in goal.

However, Appleton’s still interested in the possibility of an emergency loan goalkeeper. However, he stood by his current goalkeepers as he said: “We’ve been happy with Josh Griffiths. He had a difficult start but came through that, but has unfortunately got injured.

“And to be fair to Jordan Wright, he has come in, only had two games, and he’s already kept one clean sheet.”

The Verdict:

It’s a hard one here. As the saying goes, hindsight is a wonderful thing. Looking back now although he may be reluctant to admit it, there is probably some regret from Appleton now he sees how well Vickers is doing at Rotherham.

That being said as Appleton pointed out, at the time Josh Vickers wasn’t the first choice goalkeeper and it was a fair move from Lincoln he felt to release him and allow him to pursue other opportunities which he has done really well.

No doubt Vickers will feel as though he has something to prove tonight and will be looking to gain another clean sheet and it probably comes at a bad time when Lincoln have their own goalkeeper crisis.

However, neither party seem to be on bad terms with one another and sometimes that’s just the way football works out.