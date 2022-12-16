Michael Appleton responds to speculation about Jerry Yates’ Blackpool future amid Rangers and West Brom links

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has denied reports that the club are willing to sell striker Jerry Yates in January.

The 26-year-old has scored nine goals in 22 appearances for the Seasiders this season and although he has gone without a goal in his last five games, he remains the club’s top scorer and one of the leading marksmen in the Championship, while also registering two assists.

He has been one of the bright lights at Bloomfield Road in what has been a difficult campaign, with the club currently sitting 23rd in the table, two points from safety.

His form has attracted attention from elsewhere, with a report from The Sun in October claiming that Brentford, Bournemouth and Rangers were all keen on landing his signature, while fellow second tier sides West Bromwich Albion and Watford had sent scouts to watch the front man.

Yates arrived in Lancashire from Rotherham United in July 2020 and is under contract until 2024, with the club having the option to extend for a further year.

Appleton has refuted any suggestions that the club are open to letting him go next month.

“It’s absolutely news to me,” Appleton told the Blackpool Gazette.

“I’ve not had one conversation regarding Jerry and going elsewhere with anybody, so I can’t give you anything on that one.

“As I say it’s absolutely news to me, I’ve not had one conversation on the matter.”

The verdict

Blackpool will be very keen to keep hold of Yates.

After scoring just eight goals in the entirety of last season, Yates has thrived under Appleton following his switch out wide to the left and the pair’s relationship could be an important factor in him remaining at the club.

He has already beaten his tally from last campaign and has even scored a brace on three separate occasions.

The interest in Yates is understandable and given the Tangerines’ precarious position at the bottom of the table, they could be vulnerable should a bigger club come in with an offer.

They do have some security given his contractual situation and would likely command a decent fee for his services, so the club will have to weigh up the financial and footballing implications of any deal.

On the pitch, Yates will be key if Blackpool are to stay up and survival could be more important than cashing in on their star striker.