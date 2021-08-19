Michael Appleton reacts as Lincoln City seal signing

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is “delighted” with the permanent signing of TJ Eyoma from Tottenham Hotspur who he believes will increase his team’s choices on a match day.

Despite interest from other League One sides, the twenty one year old has opted to rejoin the team where he spent last season on loan and made a definite impact making over fifty appearances for the club.

When discussing his squad’s new addition Appleton told the club’s official media, “He gives us options and is a durable character. He never picked too many injuries, if any, when here. He trains every day and makes himself every game and gives us options.

“We’re delighted because there were a few others interested, but the work we put in with him last season clearly helped.”

As the contracts were completed in time, Eyoma was able to be introduced to the eight thousand Imps fans in attendance prior to kick off and received a great reception.

Their new signing will be available to be picked for this Saturday’s game away at Wycombe.

The Verdict:

After the defender’s impressive loan spell with the club last season, it is no surprise why all parties were in favour of making this deal happen.

Despite making five appearances for Spurs’ Under-21 side in the EFL Cup, Eyoma was yet to make a senior appearance for the club. He’s made the right decision to get a move now where he knows the club and can kick off with his career at this level.

The Imps will be wanting to go one better than they did last season by reaching Wembley in the playoff final and gaining promotion and Eyoma will definitely be able to play his part in this push for success at Sincil Bank.