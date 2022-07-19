Michael Appleton reacts as Blackpool seal temporary deal for Liverpool defender

Blackpool have sealed a temporary deal for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams.

As confirmed by Blackpool’s official website, Williams has joined the club on a season-long deal from the Premier League outfit.

A product of Liverpool’s youth academy, the defender made his debut for the club in 2020 as he featured in a League Cup clash with Lincoln City.

Since making this particular breakthrough, Williams has gone on to play nine games for the Reds in the Premier League whilst he has also represented Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Champions League on six occasions.

Due to the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, the 21-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the first half of the previous campaign and was eventually loaned out to Swansea City.

During his time with the Welsh outfit, the defender played five games in the Championship.

With Blackpool set to face Reading on July 30th, Williams will be hoping to make his competitive bow for the club in this particular fixture.

Making reference to Williams’ arrival, Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton has admitted that he is thrilled that the club have managed to complete this deal.

Speaking to Blackpool’s website, Appleton said: “Rhys is a physical and athletic defender who has come through Liverpool’s Academy to go on and represent their first-team, and we are thrilled that he has signed for Blackpool.

“He’s had a good amount of experience despite his young age, and he is someone that is going to add real quality to our squad this coming season.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good bit of business by Blackpool if Appleton is able to get the best out of Williams during this loan spell.

Whereas the centre-back only managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.25 in the Championship for Swansea last season, there is no reason why he cannot potentially go on to make a positive impact for the Seasiders in the coming months.

Williams’ arrival may also force the likes of Richard Keogh, Jordan Thorniley and Marvin Ekpiteta to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the second-tier.

By making strides in terms of his development at Blackpool, Williams could boost his chances of featuring at the highest level again for Liverpool in the future.