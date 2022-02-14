Michael Appleton reacts after Lincoln draw with Wycombe

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton was left satisfied and ‘disappointed’ after his side couldn’t find the winning goal against Wycombe Wanderers, but still happy to take a point.

The former Blackburn manager was still full of praise for his side’s performance against the promotion-chasing side saying he was ‘satisfied’ with what he saw.

Taking the lead early through Swansea City loanee Liam Cullen, The Imps defended well for the majority of the game only to concede late after Forino-Joseph nodded one past Josh Griffiths in the 85th minute.

Appleton discussed his side’s performance with WeAreImps, he said: “The way they do things they were always going to create chances. From our view up until the goal I was very calm and happy with how we were defending.

“I think the biggest disappointment, if any, is that we didn’t get the second goal. We had some glorious opportunities early in the second half to do that and take the game away from them, but would have taken a point before the game.

“The reason I say that is because I know how difficult it is to deal with their style and probably three or four weeks ago we might have lost it and caved in a little but the players stood up to it manfully and deserved what they got.

“I thought we competed really well and it becomes a really good point if we go and do the business on Tuesday.”

Appleton’s men take on Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday nigh where they’ll be looking to take advantage of Rovers’ dismal season to keep their run of good form going.

They’ve taken four points from their last two games including Saturday’s draw, so they’ll be taking a lot of confidence going into tomorrow night.

The Imps haven’t reached the heights they reached, last season after reaching the League One play-off final where they lost to Blackpool.

This season, they find themselves in 17th, nine points adrift from Gillingham in 22nd.

The Verdict

Michael Appleton did an incredible job in getting The Imps on the cusp of the Championship, last season, however with some of their key players going on to pastures new such as Jorge Grant, Tayo Edun, and James Jones.

Losing such players was bound to have an impact on their performance, but to see them potentially get themselves in a relegation scrap was probably not on the forefront of many people’s minds prior to the season starting.

Appleton has proved with Lincoln that he can develop players and set up his teams to challenge for the play-offs, however, you could argue that the team hasn’t strengthened and adequately replaced their outgoings which has led to their demise, this season.

The last two games which include drawing and pushing a promotion-chasing side in Wycombe all the way just proves there is still quality in this team and that Appleton can still get it out of them, they just need to use the last two games as a springboard and get points on the board to help further solidify their status in League One.