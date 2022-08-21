Michael Appleton provides update on Josh Bowler’s future at Blackpool amid Fulham and Nottingham Forest interest

Josh Bowler had a brilliant season for Blackpool last year as he found the back of the net seven times and assisted three times in 42 Championship appearances.

Therefore, there has been plenty of interest surrounding the winger this summer and with his contract at Blackpool up next summer, his future at Bloomfield Road looks uncertain.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Premier League sides Fulham and Nottingham Forest are both interested in the player and with the transfer window nearly up, if a departure is on the cards then it will no doubt come soon.

When asked whether the 23-year-old will still be a Blackpool player after 1st September, boss Michael Appleton admitted his future is still unknown as he told The Gazette: “Who knows?

“There’s clearly a lot of interest in the lad and we’re aware he’s an absolute talent. He did ever so well for the football club last season and we want him to continue to do that this season.

We’ve clearly got to be in a position where if he does go, we can act quickly.

“But at the same time, I’m pretty confident my board won’t allow him to go for cheap, so you’ve got to weight up the risk and the reward in these situations because we know his contract is up.

“Is the reward worth the risk and they’re the discussions we’ll have in the next ten days to two weeks.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to know at this stage whether Josh Bowler has a future at Blackpool. It’s clear he’s a player with quality and adds to the Tangerines side so of course they want to hold on to him as long as possible.

Furthermore, Blackpool have had a bit of a rocky start the season so far and therefore Bowler could be the player that makes the difference for them this season.

That being said, the boss knows there’s interest there and it’s being explored and with the player out of contract next summer, if the Seasiders can get a good fee for him then it could help them out in terms of reinvestment.

However, with the transfer window closing at the end of the month, Appleton will be under pressure to act quickly should they find themselves in need of a new player which could worry fans.