Michael Appleton offers Blackpool injury update regarding Manchester City loanee

Michael Appleton has urged caution over the return to action for Lewis Fiorini.

The Manchester City loanee has been absent from the Seasiders’ squad since the win over QPR in August.

A hamstring issue has kept him out of the side, and he may not make his return until after the World Cup with the Championship club wary of him suffering a setback if he returns any sooner.

The Blackpool boss has opened up on the timeline of Fiorini’s recovery, claiming that the tear he has suffered has a 63 per cent chance of reoccuring if he is rushed back too soon.

He has praised the 20-year old’s work ethic as he continues to make his way back to full fitness, and has believes that his patience will pay dividends if it can prevent this becoming a long-lasting issue for his career.

“He’s doing really, really well,” said Appleton, via LancsLive.

“He’s frustrated because he needs to be held back.

“It’s really important because the injury he got, it’s where there’s a T-junction is in his hamstring and it’s one of the most reoccurring hamstring injuries. It’s one of those where you have to take it really, really slow.

“Stuart was telling me yesterday that there is a 63 per cent chance of reinjuring it if you don’t take it slowly.

“Lewis probably feels like he could try it now and do those things, but the doctors are the specialists.

“Of all the hamstring injuries, this is the one that is most reoccurring.

“From his point of view, it’s very frustrating but he has come this far and he has done his strength work.

“If he continues to progress the way he is, then we will have a fully fit and strong Lewis Fiorini for when we’re back after the break.”

Are you a true Blackpool FC fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 1) How many goals did Jimmy Hampson score for Blackpool in his career? 248 249 250 251

The midfielder arrived from the Premier League champions during the summer as part of a season long loan agreement.

He featured in the first four games of the campaign, but was substituted 63 minutes into the win over QPR in mid-August.

Up next for Blackpool is the visit of Hull City on 19 October.

The Verdict

This is a really unfortunate injury for Fiorini to pick up, but taking extreme caution may be to the benefit of his overall career.

Reoccuring hamstring issues have cost plenty of players from reaching their full potential, so this is something Blackpool are right to try and avoid.

It does come as a huge blow for Fiorini’s short-term development as he had earned his place as a starter under Appleton.

But the World Cup break may work out in his favour as it gives him a clear timetable for when he should be targeting a return to full fitness.