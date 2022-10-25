Michael Appleton makes transfer admission on Blackpool player

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has admitted he wasn’t intending to sign Grant Ward previously before injuries seemingly changed his mind, speaking to Lancs Live.

The 27-year-old recorded just four league appearances last season and with this, it was no surprise when he was released in May with Neil Critchley still manager of the Seasiders at that point.

However, Critchley opted to move on to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa during the following month, allowing Michael Appleton to return to Bloomfield Road in mid-June.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Blackpool FC players play for now?

1 of 24 Richard Keogh? Derby County Ipswich Town Portsmouth Sheffield Wednesday

Ward was still a free agent at that point – but he linked up with Reading during the early stages of their pre-season period and was one of several loanees who were monitored by Paul Ince.

The Royals were in desperate need of more midfielders at that point with Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent leaving the club on the expiration of their contracts and former loan duo Tom Dele-Bashiru and Danny Drinkwater returning to their parent clubs.

However, they went ahead and recruited Jeff Hendrick, Tyrese Fornah and Mamadou Loum instead with the Berkshire outfit making full use of the loan market.

This left Ward without a club until last week, when Appleton decided to bring him back to Bloomfield Road on a short-term contract with Lewis Fiorini and Kevin Stewart unlikely to be back before the World Cup.

Explaining his decision to recruit him, Appleton said: “It was something that I never really had intentions of doing, but he’s been training with us.

“He’s not found a home, he’s been here and he knows the lads and he’s comfortable, so he gives us an option.”

The Verdict:

Considering the likes of Fiorini and Stewart are out and the fact they have a busy schedule before the World Cup comes along, this is a signing that makes sense, especially in the short term.

If the move doesn’t work out for the best, the Seasiders can sever their ties in January but he’s probably a better option than most considering he’s already accustomed to life at Bloomfield Road.

That makes him an ideal addition – because they needed someone to settle in quickly and play a part – with the 27-year-old able to do that in various positions as a versatile asset for Appleton.

His versatility should end up coming in handy and in the end, that could be crucial for the Lancashire outfit in their quest to get as many points on the board between now and the long international break.

And for the player, it gives him an opportunity to put himself in the shop window ahead of another potential move during the winter. So this agreement is a win-win for all parties if he can stay fit and perform.