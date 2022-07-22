Michael Appleton makes honest transfer admission about Blackpool’s attacking options

Following Michael Appleton’s return to Blackpool this summer, the boss is looking to shape the side into one that both reflects him and has the ability to do well in the Championship next season.

A couple of loan signings have been made so far but there is still work for the Seasiders to do in preparation for the season.

The club looked set to agree a deal with Accrington Stanley forward Colby Bishop this week and although the Tangerines opted against the move at the final stage, it shows the boss’ intent to add to his attacking options.

With four strikers currently on the books in Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates, this has raised question marks over their futures at Bloomfield Road and it seems as though their could be some departures before the new season starts as well.

When asked if expects exits in this department, Appleton told The Gazette: “I can’t guarantee that because the reality is you need a club willing to take your players.

“But, the likelihood is that if that did happen [a new striker coming in], I’m sure I’m not going to be able to keep four or five players in the same position happy.

“People move on and that’s football, that’s the business. If that’s the case then that player or those players will hear it from me first.”

The Verdict:

As Appleton says himself, departures are part of football and with him looking to bring in further attacking options at the club, it is something that makes sense.

The boss currently has a number of attacking options in his ranks but it’s clear that they won’t all have a future at the club under him or be part of his plans so the players themselves should be wanting a move away to try and secure regular football for themselves.

Of course, it does rely on other clubs wanting to take these players so there’s no guarantees of any exits but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see the squad change a bit more before the start of the new campaign.